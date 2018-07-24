REECE Featuring Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE To Release Resilient Heart Album In November; "Any Time At All" Single Video Teaser

Heavy metal vocalist, songwriter and former Accept/Bonfire frontman David Reece will be releasing his new solo album worldwide through Mighty Music on November 9th. Resilient Heart, an album rich on full blown melodic heavy metal, will be the follow-up to his Compromise album, released in 2013.

Reece says: “I was searching for a record company that would see my vision as a solo artist so I reached out to Mike Tramp and he suggested I speak with Michael H. Andersen at Mighty Music. Michael teamed me up with the Danish producer and song writing team Marco Angioni and Martin Jepsen Andersen, both from the band Meridian. The collaboration we’re working on is exactly where I want to go musically and Michael H. Andersen and Mighty Music have given me a home to release my new record and given me 100% support and belief in this new record! The album will be recorded at Death Island Studio in Denmark with Marco Angioni as producer and is entitled Resilient Heart."

Resilient Heart is the perfect album for all fans of heavy metal. It's a wide album containing all of the greatest elements within heavy rock and melodic metal. Yet with a modern production.

The first single of the album "Any Time At All" is a wonderful heavy rocker with a touch of Coverdale and Whitesnake inspiration. A song with a powerfull riff, and a strong verse leading up to a bombastic sing-a-long chorus, where a song like "Perfect Apocalypse" stands out with it's progressive Pretty Maids inspired elements.

Watch a teaser below for the "Any Time At All" video, out on August 31st.

On Resilient Heart David Reece has teamed up with the Danish musicians Marco Angioni (guitar), Martin J. Andersen (guitar), Malte Frederik Burkert (bass) and Sigurd J. Jensen (drums).

Resilient Heart comes with two different tracklistings. One for CD/digital and one for the ltd. 500 blood red vinyl edition.

CD/digital tracklisting:

"Any Time At All"

"Wicked City Blues"

"Karma"

"Desire"

"I Don't Know Why"

"Two Coins"

"Ain't Got The Balls"

"Forest Through The Trees"

"Perfect Apocalypse"

"Live Before You Die"

"I'm The One"

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Karma"

"Any Time At All"

"I Don't Know Why"

"I'm The One"

"Forest Through The Trees"

Side B

"Perfect Apocalypse"

"Heart Of Stone"

"What About Yesterday"

"Two Coins"

"Live Before You Die"

"Any Time At All" video teaser:

Lineup:

Vocals: David Reece

Guitar: Marco Angioni

Guitar: Martin J. Andersen

Bass: Malte Frederik Burkert

Drums: Sigurd J. Jensen