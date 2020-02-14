REED MULLIN - Watch Video Tribute From Late CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Drummer's Memorial Gathering

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer, Reed Mullin, passed away on Monday, January 27 at 53 years of age. A memorial gathering was held at The Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC on February 9. A video tribute shown at the memorial can be seen below:

"Low Blow", a song from Righteous Fool, featuring Reed Mullin on drums and vocals, can be heard below. Righteous Fool was a trio featuring Mullin alongside Corrosion Of Conformity bassist Mike Dean, and guitarist Jason Browning, who all shared vocal contributions. The band released one two-song seven-inch in 2010. The track "Low Blow" was recorded in 2011 at Studio 606 in the San Fernando Valley with the intention to be included on a debut full-length that never came to fruition.

The remaining COC members took to social media to pay tribute to their fallen bandmate. Their message follows:

"A badass drummer: Reed could play all of the metal stuff, cymbal grabs, proto blast beats with only one bass pedal. He could cop one hundred different styles and reference them in his own way. Everything from Earl Hudson and Clive Burr to Neil Peart (RIP) to Mitch Mitchell and Bill Ward. From John Bonham to Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain. All the while he was creating his own thing, odd times and polyrhythms played nonchalantly, powerful, simple, deliberate sections, all of the possibilities were in fact possible but utilized thoughtfully, in the proper place, for the proper effect, as the song demanded. Musically speaking, what more could you ask for?"

(Photo - Randy Ada)