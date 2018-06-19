REIGN OF BULLETS Sign With Profane Records; “Spread My Wings” Lyric Video Released

Profane Records has announced the signing of Reign Of Bullets (NL) for the release of their upcoming debut album. The debut album does not have a title yet and the recordings are still in full swing. Later this year more details will be announced around the band and the album.

However, the album will be released in early 2019.

The band comments: “Over the past weeks we have been making a lyric video that we are really proud of! The song we chose is ‘Spread My Wings’, since this is the most requested song at our shows by you guys. We`re currently working on our first full-length studio album. And for that one we’ve got a big announcement as well. From now on we`re going to combine forces with Profane Records. We`re going to release the record with their help, and they`re going to help us to bring the album to an even bigger audience!"

“See you guys soon at a place near you!”