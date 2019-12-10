Relapse Records Launches 2019 Label Sampler; Proceeds To Benefit Rock To The Future

Relapse Records is offering their annual FREE label sampler highlighting another year of incredible music from our eclectic roster, featuring the best dark and heavy music from around the world. With genres ranging from death metal, black metal, doom, sludge, and grindcore to hard rock, electronic, synth, industrial, experimental, and more, the sampler features over 20 tracks from staple artists such as Torche and Inter Arma, to sonic innovators Full Of Hell, Ceremony, and Gatecreeper, new Relapse signees Monolord, Candy, and many more.

As always, the sampler is entirely FREE to stream and download; however if you choose to contribute to the pay-what-you-want model, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Rock To The Future, a non-profit organization that provides music education for Philadelphia youth living in underserved communities at no cost to them or their families. Using music, their programs ignite passion and creativity, support academic achievement, and improve self-esteem by empowering individuals and strengthening local communities. Find the sampler on Bandcamp.

Artwork by Jacob Speis:

Tracklisting:

Torche – “Admission”

Red Fang – “Antidote”

Gatecreeper – “From The Ashes”

Full Of Hell – “Burning Myrrh”

Monolord – “The Last Leaf”

Ceremony – “Turn Away The Bad Thing”

Exhumed – “Ravenous Cadavers”

Inter Arma – “Citadel”

Devil Master – “Black Flame Candle”

Candy – “Super-Stare”

Devourment – “Cognitive Sedation Butchery”

Coffins – “Forgotten Cemetery”

Ringworm – “Death Becomes My Voice”

Pinkish Black – “Concept Unification”

Cherubs – “Sooey Pig”

Victims – “The Horse And Sparrow Theory”

Zonal – “System Error”

Steve Moore – “The Bite”

Obituary – “A Dying World” (Adult Swim Single)

Integrity – “All Death Is Mine” (Adult Swim Single)

Author & Punisher – “A Crude Sectioning” (Adult Swim Single)

Nothing – “Heavy Water/I’d Rather Be Sleeping” (Dance On The Blacktop B-side)

Mammoth Grinder – “Lunar Mass” (Decibel Flexi Single)

Outer Heaven – “Cryptic Visions” (Decibel Flexi Single)

Incantation – “The Ibex Moon” (Remastered)

Merzbow – “Woodpecker No. 1” (Remastered)