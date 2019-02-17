Relaunched ALCATRAZZ Post Video Greeting From New Guitarist JOE STUMP

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Graham Bonnet at this years NAMM show. Graham told The Metal Voice that they were planning on relaunching the 80's band Alcatrazz.

Bonnet said in the interview, "We have just put the band together and we have a new guitarist. Basically we will be going out and playing the Alcatrazz songs live and we will be recording a new Alcatrazz studio album. Also on the studio album we will be having a few guest players so some good surprises coming up."

Graham Bonnet manager Giles Lavery explained in more details that the guitarist for the relaunch of Alcatrazz will be Joe Stump (Reign Of Terror, Holy Hell) and that a new double live Alcatrazz album will be recorded (and filmed) on the upcoming Japanese tour. The live album will feature the entire Alcatrazz No Parole From Rock And Roll album and the entire Rainbow Down To Earth album. Plus rarely performed tracks from Bonnet's days with Impellitteri and Blackthorne.

Alcatrazz keyboardist Jimmy Waldo also added in a separate interview: "The last two Graham Bonnet Band albums stylistically have essentially been Alcatrazz albums as we were aiming for that direction anyways. With our new guitar player Joe Stump we feel we can take Alcatrazz to the next level. Due to popular demand it's time to bring the name back."

Bonnet has posted a video greeting from Stump, which can be viewed below.

More details to be announced on upcoming Alcatrazz studio album which will feature many guests from Graham's musical past.

Alcatrazz lineup:

Graham Bonnet - vocals

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Joe Stump - Guitar

Beth Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Mark Benquechea - Drums