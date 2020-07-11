REMINDER! BraveWords’ First Streaming For Vengeance Show To Air Today!

BraveWords’ first Streaming For Vengeance event will loudly launch TODAY (Saturday, July 11th) at 4PM EST on our official Facebook page. The show will air from Sonic Boom Studios in Raritan, NJ and will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. Ronnie James Dio, the world-renowned voice behind such iconic heavy metal bands as Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Heaven and Hell and his own band, Dio, valiantly battled gastric cancer for some six months after a devastating terminal diagnosis. This past May 16th marked 10 years since the tragic death of Ronnie James Dio. The Dio Cancer Fund, created in his memory, has made it its mission to help eradicate this disease through education and by association with ground-breaking research into early detection. As Dio Cancer Fund’s Founder/President Wendy Dio regularly says: “Early detection saves lives.”



To donate to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund visit this location.





BraveWords’ first Streaming For Vengeance event will feature members of Savatage, Seven Witches, Angel, Lizzy Borden, Hades, Jean Beauvoir, The Bronx Casket Co., Eddie Ojeda Band, Tyce, Silent Assassins, Watch Tower and more!



About Frost Coalition: “When Jack Frost decided to put together an all star band he pulled out all the stops. Recruiting his close friends, current and former bandmates, and rock royalty. The result is Frost Coalition. Frost Coalition is comprised of metal stars and industry pros who get together to pay tribute to the great artists and songs that have inspired them individually. Their love and reverence for these hard rock classics is evident every time they hit the stage together and tear into song after song with sheer intensity and high energy."

Frost Coalition features the following star-studded line-up:

Jack Frost - guitar

Alan Tecchio - vocals

Andre Vanchot - vocals

Anthony Cross - vocals

Ed Avila - bass

Chris O’Hara - drums

Charlie Calv - keys



