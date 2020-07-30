Reminder: ENSLAVED - Roadburn Chronicles Of The Northbound Digital Show Streams Today

Enslaved are preparing for the debut show of their Cinematic Summer Tour, streaming today (July 30th) at 8:00pm CET / 2:00pm EST / 11:00am PST. The unique first performance is named Chronicles Of The Northbound' - a collaboration with Roadburn Festival, it will encompass a career spanning set including five recently fan-voted favourites.

Stream the event below. You can sign up now for a show notification, and join the waiting room to chat about the upcoming show

Roadburn's artistic director Walter Hoeijmakers previously stated:

"From their impromptu headlining slot at Roadburn 2008 to being an artist in residence, and Ivar as our co-curator (along with Einar Selvik), there has always been a very strong, palpable connection between Enslaved and Roadburn - artistically, musically and personally. Being able to support Enslaved on this Cinematic Summer Tour, and hosting their Chronicles Of The Northbound performance makes us feel humble, and proud as well, as it’s a testimony to our everlasting friendship. Plus, it will keep much needed shows going in these testing times, albeit virtual. It will keep us feel alive, and fuels our strength to overcome the horrible adversity we’re currently facing. Thank you so much for offering us hope and comfort through your musical journey of discovery, Enslaved."

Enslaved frontman Grutle Kjellson also commented:

"Dear fans, first of all, thanks for the absolutely overwhelming response and excitement in connection with our latest escapades! Through hard work and cunning planning (yes, we do make cunning plans in Norway too), we have been able to set up no less than three streaming events. They will be shows with full production, and they will all be free to watch! The first one of the events Chronicles Of The Northbound. This set contains songs from all eras of our 29 year long career. Bonus: you can have as many beers as you want, act as insane as you want (headbanging, mosh pits etc.) without being kicked out of the concert hall. You might get into trouble with your landlord, but I’m sure they’ll understand in the end. So, stay home, stay healthy and keep the flame alive!"

Enslaved are also pleased to reveal an exclusive merchandise range accompanying the Cinematic Summer Tour, with designs viewable below including more information. To give everyone the chance to be part of this completely novum in music, all three shows will be free of charge, however Enslaved have launched a donation link if fans wish to make a contribution towards the costs of putting the shows on. The donation link is here.

Purchase exclusive Cinematic Summer Tour merch here:

- US Store

- EU Store

Merch designs will only be available from Friday, July 24th until Thursday, October 1st.



