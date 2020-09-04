Reminder: OZZY OSBOURNE - A&E's The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Airs This Monday

This Monday (September 7) at 9 PM (ET/PT), A&E Network's Emmy Award-winning "Biography" banner will premiere a new documentary special celebrating the life of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer, Ozzy Osbourne. Watch a preview below.

Featuring exclusive interviews and archival footage, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.

Here are a few interview highlights from the documentary:

"I'm 23 and I feel like sometimes I can't do a fucking tour, but Ozzy is still crushin' 'em and kicking ass to this day...I think that's pretty incredible." - Post Malone

"I don't know what music would be like if it weren't for the influence of Ozzy. He is everywhere. Ozzy changed everything." - Rick Rubin

"I don't think Ozzy is similar to anybody. To me Ozzy is just original, so you get stripes for that in my book." - Ice T

"He's like The Godfather of metal. The guy's no joke, he lives it." - Jonathan Davis

"He can't be defined as this one thing when you're someone like Ozzy." - Marilyn Manson

"He always has a huge smile on his face like he's going to burst out laughing or like he is laughing and that is so infectious, especially in a genre where everybody is trying to out-grimace everybody else or out-tough everybody else and Ozzy is just at the center of it with just the giant grin on his face. When do you think he is gonna retire? Look at him up there with that smile on his face...he ain't going nowhere..." - Rob Zombie

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting the iconic Black Sabbath and a successful solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis.

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive Producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne.