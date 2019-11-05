REMISSION – Australian Death Metal Band Reveal “The Tether’s End” Music Video

Australian melodic death metal group Remission have just unveiled a music video for the title track from their forthcoming debut album The Tether’s End, which is set for release on November 15th.

Recorded between Vision Studios and their rehearsal space by Cody Brooks, mixed and mastered by Colin Dickie, The Tether's End features 11 tracks spanning 53 minutes of powerful and aggressive music. It’s a fierce and pummelling mixture of crushing thrash and melodic death metal in the vein of Sylosis and The Black Dahlia Murder.

For further details, visit Remission on Facebook.