REPENTANCE Featuring STUCK MOJO, Ex-SOIL Members Offer Free Download

Repentance, featuring guitarist Sean Glass (ex-Soil, Dirge Within) and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts, are offering everyone a free download of their new song "Collide" at this location . The song, which was recorded at Mercenary Studios with Scott Creekmore, and mixed / mastered by Chris Collier, can also be streamed below. The band's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Markus Johnsson, drummer Anthony Lien and bassist Mike Sylvester.

For further information, visit RepentanceBand.com.