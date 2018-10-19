REPENTANCE Featuring STUCK MOJO, Ex-SOIL Members Release New Single "Enter The Gallows"; Audio Streaming

Earlier this year, Repentance - featuring guitarist Sean Glass (ex-Soil, Dirge Within) and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts - hit the scene with a pair of back-to-back demos, released exclusively on YouTube ahead of their live debut with Trivium.

Now the band enters fall with the release of “Enter The Gallows”, an epic display of new American metal and their first “official” single, available now on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, etc. Listen below.

Says the band: “Since the release of ‘Collide’ and ‘Born To Choose’ this past spring, we have spent much of the year writing mode. We recently jumped into the studio and finished recording some of the new material, emerging excited and proud of the growth in our sound. We’re happy to share some fresh new metal for all to hear what we’ve been working on! Enjoy "Enter The Gallows'!”

“Enter The Gallows” was recorded at Electrowerks Recording with Chuck Macack (Born Of Osiris, Oceano) engineering. The track was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Prong, RiotV, KXM) of CMC21 Productions.

Repentance will play Wisconsin for the first time on November 12th, supporting DevilDriver and Jinjer at Route 20 in Sturtevant. Tickets available now.

(Photo - Steve Zywica - Photography)