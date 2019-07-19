REPENTANCE Featuring STUCK MOJO, Ex-SOIL Members Release New Single "Only The Damed Die Young"; Lyric Video Streaming

Repentance - featuring guitarist Sean Glass (ex-Soil, Dirge Within) and Stuck Mojo frontman Robby J. Fonts - have released their new single, “Only The Damned Die Young”. A lyric video can be found below.

Available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more, the new single follows last year’s release of “Enter The Gallows”, calling on listeners to reflect on their own mortality.

“'Only The Damned Die Young' is a play on words of the classic adage,” explains vocalist Robby J. Fonts. “Some people take their lives for granted, forgetting that it's precious and can end in an instant. Although we live in a dangerous world, we can't let it stop us from living our lives to the fullest. I don't believe that the good die young... only the damned do.”

“Only The Damned Die Young” was recorded at Electrowerks Recording with Chuck Macack (Born of Osiris, Oceano) engineering. The track was mixed and mastered by Chris Collier (Prong, Last in Line, Flotsam And Jetsam) of CMC21 Productions.

(Photo - Armin Lang)