Report: AC/DC To Record New Album With AXL ROSE?

According to a Vintage Vinyl News report submitted by Paul Cashmere at Noise 11, the chemistry between AC/DC guitarist Angus Young and Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose, who replaced an ailing Brian Johnson to finish the Rock Or Bust tour, "has inspired Young to start planning another AC/DC record, but Guns N’ Roses touring commitments throughout 2017 will make it difficult to finalise the project. As all of the AC/DC shows were filmed it is possible fans may be treated to a live album with Rose from the Rock Or Bust tour prior to the new studio album. Despite the departure of Johnson and the retirement (at age 66) of bass player Cliff Williams after 40 years with the band, Angus has vowed that AC/DC will continue."

The above details are unconfirmed at this time. Stay tuned for updates.

Young hit the G'N'R stage on February 10th in Sydney, Australia minus his trademark school uniform for a guest appearance. Check out the footage below featuring the AC/DC hits "Whole Lotta Rosie" and "Riff Raff".

Guns N’ Roses complete tour schedule can be found at this location.