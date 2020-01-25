Report: AEROSMITH Honoured At MusiCares 2020 Celebration Ahead Of Grammys (Video)

On January 24th, legendary rockers Aerosmith was honoured at the MusiCares event ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Check out the CBS Los Angeles coverage below.

Back in October 2019, Aerosmith made a surprise announcement onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, revealing the big news that they would be honored as the 2020 MusiCares' Person Of The Year. The four-time Grammy-winning group was recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund.

The MusiCares Person Of The Year tribute - celebrating its 30th anniversary - is one of the most prestigious events held during Grammy Week. Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.