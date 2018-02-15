Report: Australian Man Claims To Be Late AC/DC Singer BON SCOTT's Love Child

An Australian man says he is AC/DC's frontman Bon Scott's love child, reports 9news.com.au.

Melbourne man Dave Stevens was adopted into a Geelong home and began the search for his birth mother when he was about 18-years-old. “I searched for my natural parents and that’s when I found out that my father was Bon Scott,” he said.

His mother asked him if he could sing before telling him who she believed his father is. “It was great to know that he was my father but devastating to know I couldn’t ever meet him,” Mr Stevens said. “It was mixed emotions, I guess. All the people around who are close to Bon have taken me in.”

Read more at 9news.com.au.