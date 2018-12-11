Report: CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist PAT O'BRIEN Arrested For Burglary As Ammo Explodes Inside His Burning Home

WFLA.com is reporting that Cannibal Corpse guitarist, Pat O'Brien, has been arrested after a Northdale home (Hillsborough County, Florida) caught fire with exploding ammunition inside.

According to the report, the massive fire broke out Monday night (December 10th) at a home on Norwood Drive. Deputies say Pat O'Brien, a local death metal guitarist, lives in the home.

Hillsborough County firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about an hour but struggled due to the ammunition inside exploding due to the flames. Crews remained at the scene throughout the night and kept the road blocked long after the fire was put out.

Around the same time the house caught fire, the sheriff's office got a call about a burglary in progress at a nearby home on Windflower Circle. An arrest report shows O'Brien went in the house without permission and ignored orders from the family to leave.

Yesterday it was announced that Cannibal Corpse, as well as Lamb Of God and Amon Amarth, will support on Leg Five: North America of Slayer's Final World Tour. Dates are listed below.

May

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA