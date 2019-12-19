Report: CHESTER BENNINGTON's Ex-Wife To Receive 50% Of His LINKIN PARK Royalties

TMZ are reporting that the executor of Chester Bennington's Estate is earmarking 50% of his Linkin Park royalties to his ex-wife.

Says TMZ: "Samantha Bennington - who was married to Chester between 1996 and 2005 - filed a claim with the Estate demanding the royalties as well as child support. The child support portion was withdrawn back in June. They had one son together.

"The executor filed legal docs with the probate court, stating that he would allow Samantha's royalties claim, which includes a share of the non-touring merch, publishing rights and a share of the master sound records. The executor made no mention of child support.

"What's interesting... the executor is Chester's widow, Talinda, so she seems down with Samantha getting her cut."