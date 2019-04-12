Report: City Council To Vote On Motion Honouring Montréal As Metal Music Hub; Video

According to a new motion put forward by Montréal city councillor Craig Sauve, you may as well change the name of the city to Metaltreal, reports CTV News.

Speaking of Montréal, Heavy Montréal, presented by Black Label, recently added more acts to the bill for the 2019 edition of the festival, taking place July 27 - 28 on Île St-Hélène at Parc Jean-Drapeau. A world-class festival site located just minutes from downtown Montreal - newly renovated on the original festival site that fans know and love - only better!

Says organizers: "We have some amazing bands to look forward to! Dying Fetus joins the programming to inject a dose of their classic death metal and vicious blast beats into the Heavy Montreal weekend. Corrosion Of Conformity is bringing their heavy, grimy metal to the festival for the first time with their best album in decades, No Cross No Crown!

"Devin Townsend will perform an acoustic set on Saturday, July 27th, which he explains in his own words; “In a world of computers and social media, to be stripped of all the bells and whistles is a very important step for my reintroduction to the live concert world. I truly hope you'll join me and I look forward to being the most honest I can be with you at these special shows.”

"Demolition Hammer is classic New York thrash metal at its finest! Original members Steve Reynolds and James Reilly brought the band back from a 23-year hiatus in 2016 and Heavy Montréal is one of their only Canadian dates!

"Fresh off the 2018 release of Transcanadian Anger, Montreal doom metal band Dopethrone is bringing their skull crushing heavy sound and raging live show to get the stoners and the crusty punks headbanging together! The Great Sabatini is another Montreal band that will deliver an aggressive mixture of noise rock, doom, hardcore, and metal wrapped up in a burly sludge aesthetic. Harm's Way is hardcore with serious metal and industrial influences. Their takes on the heavy breakdowns are both classic and modern – the band will be an interesting discovery for some and a must-see for those who know them!

"Rounding out the new announcements is the addition of the 2019 Summer Slaughter Tour. Keep your eyes peeled as their lineup will be announced soon!"

Heavy Montréal is THE most intense metal festival in Canada, period. More than 40 excellent bands over one weekend, in order to give fans a solid dose of rock

Single Day and Weekend Passes are now on sale, heavymontreal.com.

Single Day Passes:

- General Admission: $95 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $185 (taxes and service fees included)

Weekend Passes:

- General Admission: $175 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $320 (taxes and service fees included)

Weekend Warrior Passes (’77 Montreal + Heavy Montréal)

- General Admission: $225 (taxes and service fees included)

- Gold: $399 (taxes and service fees included)

Gold Passes: Gold Passes give access to a reserved premium area located near the main stage, with private bathrooms and exclusive food and drink stands. See set-up below.

Weekend Warrior Passes: This is the perfect option for fans who want to add a punk rock day to their heavy weekend! Heavy Montréal and ’77 Montreal are teaming up to offer you a Weekend Warrior 3-Day Combo Pass. Festivalgoers will be able to attend the 3rd edition of ’77 Montreal, presented by Coors Light, which is taking place on Friday, July 26th at the same location as Heavy Montréal the next two days. The lineup and all the details regarding ’77 Montreal are available at 77montreal.com.

Here's what you can expect:

- 2 full days of performances by over 40 of the world’s most renowned metal and hard rock bands alongside emerging local and national talent

- A world-class festival site located just minutes from downtown Montreal

- A massive mainstage and 2 other big stage environments with state-of-the-art sound and lights

- All located on an island full of greenery, water elements, art installations and various sponsor activities to discover!

- Heavy Mania, an insanely entertaining wrestling show you have to see to believe!

- The Yul Eat Gardens, featuring a premium food & drink menu to give fans a taste of Montreal famous culinary scene

- A Heavy Terrace for Gold Pass holders, offering a prime view of the 2 primary stages

- Heavy Accommodations providing the best hotel rates right in the heart of the city – reunite with the metal family!

- Free admission for children 10 and under, and a family friendly Kids Zone on site

Accommodations: Fans from outside the city can take advantage of several affordable Heavy accommodation options in downtown Montréal, only 15 minutes by public transit from the festival site. Discover our options for 3 nights, in single, double or quadruple occupancy, available for booking now here. Heavy accommodations are the place to be to stay with the great metal family and enjoy Montréal’s nightlife! Did somebody say poutine?

Travel To Heavy Montréal:

Fans from the US and abroad can take advantage of some great benefits:

- Visit the most metal city in North America!

- Enjoy Montreal’s world-famous bars and nightlife, and culinary scene that will keep them coming back every year!

- 2-Day Festival Passes starting at $135 USD

- Benefit from the exchange rate and save 30 cents on every US dollars