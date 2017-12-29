Report: Controversial Film On Terror Attack At EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Bataclan Paris Show Put On Hold

A controversial French film about the 2015 terror attack on the Bataclan music venue in Paris during an Eagles Of Death Metal concert in November 2015, which left 90 people dead, has been put on hold, reports BBC News.

Broadcaster France 2 said the love story Ce soir-la (That Night), would be postponed until victims' associations had been "widely consulted".

Claire Peltier, whose partner David was among those killed, has called for the "scandalous" film to be shelved. She has started a petition to block the film, attracting has 39,000 signatures. She said it was too soon for "such a painful" story.

"We are scandalized that such a film could see the light of day so soon after such a violent event," the mother-of-two wrote.

