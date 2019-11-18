Report: EDDIE VAN HALEN Released From Hospital After Painful Reaction To Cancer Medication

TMZ are reporting that Eddie Van Halen is back home after suffering through a few rough days in a hospital with what they're told were complications from his cancer treatment.

Says TMZ: "Sources close to the legendary guitarist tell TMZ he was admitted to the hospital last week with intestinal issues and abdominal pain. We're told both were the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie is taking to battle throat cancer. He was released Sunday and we're told he's doing fine now."

Find the full report at TMZ.

Back on October 21, Eddie and son, Wolfgang Van Halen, attended the Tool concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Wolfgang later took to Twitter to share the photo below, along with the caption: "A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the @Tool show last night."

