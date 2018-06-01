Report: GHOST's Milwaukee Concert Canceled In Progress After Fan Collapses, Dies

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a sold-out Milwaukee concert with the band Ghost was canceled in progress Thursday after a fan collapsed. He died later Thursday night.

The Swedish metal band - performing at the 2,500-capacity Riverside Theater - had just announced an intermission around 9:15 PM when a man in the pit fell to the ground, concertgoer Alexander Stafford told the Journal Sentinel. Fans flagged security for help, CPR was issued, and people were cleared out of the venue, Stafford said. Around 9:45 PM, security began telling people that the show was canceled, he said.

"Tonight, in Milwaukee, there was a medical emergency with one of our fans," Ghost said in a statement late Thursday. "We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time."

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner said the man was transported to Columbia St. Mary's hospital, where he died later Thursday evening of natural causes. No autopsy was planned. His name and other details were not released.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)