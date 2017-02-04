Report: GUNS N ROSES’ Reunion Tour Has Played To Over 1.8 Million Fans… And Counting

With the final 2016 dates of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… reunion tour reported to Billboard Boxscore, the trek’s total gross now stands at a whopping $192 million. The show goes on, however, as the tour restarted on January 21st in Osaka, Japan, and will continue through September 8th. In 2016, the tour played to 1.8 million fans.

On the latest Hot Tours tally, the band dominates with the shows from its five-week trek through seven Latin American countries in October and November. Highlights from the Latin trek include two-show engagements in two cities: Buenos Aires and São Paulo - both topped the $10 million mark in sales.

Read the full story at Billboard.com.

Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:

February

4 - Western Springs Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand

7 - QSAC Stadium - Nathan, Australia

10 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

11 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

14 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Carlton, Australia

18 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia

21 - Domain Stadium - Subiaco, Australia

25 - Changi Exhibition Centre - Singapore, Singapore

28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand



March

3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

May

27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland

30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain

June

2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain

7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland

10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy

13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

16 - London Stadium - London, GB

20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland

22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany

24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium

27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark

29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden



July

1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd

4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR

10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia

12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands

15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel

27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

August

2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL

11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC

13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY

19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON

24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB

27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK

30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

September

1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC

3 - The Gorge - George, WA

6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX

8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX