Report: GUNS N ROSES’ Reunion Tour Has Played To Over 1.8 Million Fans… And Counting
February 4, 2017, 30 minutes ago
With the final 2016 dates of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… reunion tour reported to Billboard Boxscore, the trek’s total gross now stands at a whopping $192 million. The show goes on, however, as the tour restarted on January 21st in Osaka, Japan, and will continue through September 8th. In 2016, the tour played to 1.8 million fans.
On the latest Hot Tours tally, the band dominates with the shows from its five-week trek through seven Latin American countries in October and November. Highlights from the Latin trek include two-show engagements in two cities: Buenos Aires and São Paulo - both topped the $10 million mark in sales.
Read the full story at Billboard.com.
Guns ‘N Roses – Not In This Lifetime Tour 2017 dates:
February
4 - Western Springs Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
7 - QSAC Stadium - Nathan, Australia
10 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
11 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
14 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Carlton, Australia
18 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia
21 - Domain Stadium - Subiaco, Australia
25 - Changi Exhibition Centre - Singapore, Singapore
28 - SCG Stadium, Muang Thong Thani - Nonthaburi, Thailand
March
3 - Autism Rocks Arena - Dubai, United Arab Emirates
May
27 - Slane Castle Dublin, Ireland
30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Spain
June
2 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Spain
7 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Switzerland
10 - Autodromo - Imola, Italy
13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany
16 - London Stadium - London, GB
20 - Stadion Energie Gdansk - Gdansk, Poland
22 - Messe - Hannover, Germany
24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Belgium
27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Denmark
29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
July
1 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Finlnd
4 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
7 - Stade De France - Paris, FR
10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austia
12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Netherlands
15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Israel
27 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
30 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
August
2 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
8 - Miami Marlins Stadium - Miami, FL
11 - BB&T Field - Winston-Salem, NC
13 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
16 - New Era Field - Buffalo, NY
19 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC
21 - TD Place Stadium - Ottawa, ON
24 - Investors Group Field - Winnipeg, MB
27 - Mosaic Stadium - Regina, SK
30 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
September
1 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC
3 - The Gorge - George, WA
6 - Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX
8 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX