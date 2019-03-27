Report: Hamilton Heavy Metal Pub Owner On Sponsoring Syrian Refugees - "It's The Most Metal Thing I've Ever Done"

Following is an excerpt from a CBC report by Adam Carter:

In Tyler Berglund's home, heavy metal imagery reigns supreme — from the embossed 666 plaques resting above a doorway in the kitchen, to the scores of life-sized Lord of the Rings weapons lining the walls.

This might not be a home where you would initially expect to find people who would sponsor a family of Syrian refugees coming to Canada, fleeing persecution in search of a better life. But that's exactly what Berglund — who owns Hamilton's heavy metal mainstay The Doors Pub — is doing, alongside a group of family and friends.

Most refugee sponsors tend to be older, and part of faith-based institutions. That's a far cry from this group of atheists in their 30s, who are covered in tattoos and live and breathe extreme metal.

"The reaction we get from 100 per cent of the organizations we deal with is, 'Really? You?'" Berglund said. "But I was just moved to contribute because of the luxuries we have in Canada."

Muslim Hamo, for her part, says her sponsor's love of heavy metal never once caused any sort of rift.

"It didn't create any barrier," she said, adding that she never once thought "I don't want this in my life," despite some dark imagery.

"They were open minded about everything," Berglund said.

The sponsorship group really got a kick out of Muslim Hamo liking a Facebook video Berglund once posted of Dimmu Borgir; a symphonic black metal band best known for songs like "Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse" or a cover of Twisted Sister's "Burn In Hell".

With one family getting on its feet, Berglund and his co-sponsors are now preparing to sponsor a second family — a burgeoning tradition they hope can continue for many years.

"I would describe this in two ways," Berglund said. "The first way is it's the most metal thing I've ever done, and then more specifically, to people who aren't in the metal community, I'd say it's the most meaningful thing I've ever done."

