Report: Heavy Metal Among Fastest Growing Genres In International Streaming Development

Independent digital distributor TuneCore has revealed some interesting figures on streaming's international development: heavy metal and J-pop are some of the fastest-growing geres worldwide (154 percent increase and 133 percent increase, respectively).

According to Billboard, TuneCore announced today (April 29) that it has reached a record $1.5 billion in download and streaming revenue.

The Brooklyn-based service broke down some of the secrets to its success: TuneCore artists earned $83 million in Q1 2019, a 21 percent increase over Q1 2018. Last year, distribution income for artists hit $308 million, a 28 percent year-on-year increase. And finally, total streams and downloads by TuneCore's 250,000 artists amounted to a staggering 199.3 billion in 2018, a 83 percent increase from 2017, the same year that the platform approached $1 billion in artist revenue.

