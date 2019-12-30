Report: How DAVID LEE ROTH's Fake Phone Number Almost Ruined A Marriage

Author Nancy French remembered how David Lee Roth nearly inadvertently ruined her fledgling marriage in a new piece for The Washington Post.

According to Rolling Stone, the piece is centered around French’s marriage to a man named David, whom she met at age 20 and married soon after. At the time, many of her friends and family were concerned about the quick engagement, but French said she brushed them aside and dove into the relationship. All seemed well at first when the pair moved to New York City, but within a week, a mysterious stream of women began to call the French’s phone asking to speak with David.

The calls were constant and the women on the other line would insist that they’d just seen David the other day. While French’s husband said that they were simply dialing the wrong number, French admitted that she began to worry that her new spouse was secretly living a double life and that the concerns of her friends and family had been legitimate.

The mystery finally unraveled when a man called for David one day and grew testy as he spoke with French, saying things like “All work should go through me” and “I’ve known David for years.” When French identified herself as David’s wife, the man on phone began to worry, asking, “Why didn’t he tell me about you?” and “Are you… Pregnant? Expecting a little David Lee? A kid will really hurt our comeback.”

It was the mention of “David Lee” that finally cleared things up; the man on the phone was David Lee Roth’s agent. As it turned out, Roth had changed his phone number right before French and her husband had moved to Manhattan, but the rock star had continued to hand out his old number (their number) to women he met, while also ostensibly forgetting to tell other people close to him where they could reach him.

Read more at Rolling Stone.

KISS recently announced that David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the End Of The Road Tour. Roth will bring his exciting stage show featuring a twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy.

The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the End Of The Road Tour will officially come to a close on July 17, 2021 at a New York location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

Tour itinerary:

February

1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September

3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October

1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena