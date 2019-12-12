Report: JIMI HENDRIX Cleared Of Blame For UK Parakeet Release

The rumour parakeets arrived in the UK when rock star Jimi Hendrix released a pair in London's Carnaby Street in the swinging 60s has finally been scotched, reports BBC News.

They also didn't escape across the country during the wrap party for the movie The African Queen, in 1951. In fact, reported sightings from the 1860s have been uncovered, Goldsmiths and Queen Mary universities say.

Intentional releases may have also been encouraged in 1929-1931 and 1952 when fatal "parrot fever" hit the headlines. The bright green non-native ring-necked parakeets now thrive across the UK.

Woodstock holds a special place in people’s hearts. Peace Of Stage makes sharing a piece of music history with family and friends possible this gift giving season with limited edition collectibles featuring a piece of the original stage from the landmark 1969 festival.

Peace Of Stage, LLC collectibles are one-of-a-kind gift that brings Woodstock’s magic with music lovers and fans of rock’s most famous concert. Each Peace Of Stage collectible includes a piece of the original and authenticated Woodstock stage where legendary musicians performed and are available in a wide range of designs and prices.

Steve Gold, co-founder of Peace Of Stage attended the festival 50 years ago, and just a few years ago obtained the original wooden stage from the event. Under his guidance, Peace Of Stage continues to preserve the festival’s legacy by creating collectible artifacts from the original stage.

“We decided to create various items of that legendary festival by offering small pieces of (literally) the centerpiece of the event, the Woodstock stage – the same floorboards on which Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and other rock greats made magic – as collectibles people can treasure for themselves or others,” says Gold. “People have an intense emotional attachment to the festival, whether they were there or not.”

The Peace Pendant is an ideal way to keep the spirit of Woodstock close to the heart. Sterling silver and gold plated peace signs encase an original piece of the stage and are priced at $369. Bronze- and silver-toned pendants cost $99. Every Peace Pendant has a tamper-proof hologram on the back and comes with Letters of Authenticity.

The Peace Of Stage Treehugger Frame features a four-inch-square piece of the original stage. Plexiglass covers an iconic concert photo taken by a renowned music photographer, engraved plaque, and Peace Of Stage logo, and is cut around the stage piece so it can be touched. It can be customized with the choice of four spectacular photos - Aerial, Colorful Stage, Jammin' on the Stage, and View from the Stage. The environmentally friendly frame is made from mostly recycled and reprocessed materials and is priced at $319.

The Limited Edition Jimi Hendrix Frame includes a 9-inch square piece of the stage, Henry Diltz’s stunning photo of Jimi, his set list, an original ticket, Peace Of Stage logo and tamper-proof hologram. The 19" by 21” Jimi Hendrix Frame costs $999 with a portion being donated to the Jimi Hendrix Foundation, which provides free music program programs and events for local youth.

The Floating Stage Frame provides a full 360 degree view of the touchable piece of the original Woodstock Stage and is perfect for displaying in home or office. The Floating Stage Frame comes with a commemorative engraved, Letters of Authenticity and tamper-proof holograms and costs $69.

Those who want their gift to benefit others can select Stardust for Peace glass bottles containing sawdust from the original stage. The sale of every glass bottle supports each of five charities with a $3 contribution. A Stardust for Peace bottle costs $19.69 with donations going to Orange Ribbons for Jaime, Feed the Children, The JED Foundation, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and WhyHunger.

