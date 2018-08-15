Report: JOURNEY / DEF LEPPARD Tour Hits $50 Million (And Counting), $20 Million In Stadiums

Journey and Def Leppard are once again sharing the spotlight on the road in North America with concerts planned in 58 cities this year, reports Pollstar. It is the first joint effort since their previous co-headlining trek in US and Canadian markets 12 years ago. The current tour is just over the halfway point and already surpasses $50 million in sales, based on box office totals from 33 shows reported to Pollstar.

The veteran rockers have played to more than half a million fans since launching on May 21st at Hartford’s XL Center, the first of 41 arenas booked on the 20-week jaunt. Along with concerts at six outdoor amphitheaters on the schedule, the bands also booked shows at 11 stadiums.

Seven of those stadium dates have been reported so far with a combined gross reaching $20.4 million, and Denver’s Coors Field can claim the top box office counts among them. The home ballpark of the city’s Major League Baseball franchise, the Colorado Rockies, hosted the tour on July 21st and logged $3.8 million in sales from a sellout crowd of 44,928.

Also topping the $3 million mark was Target Field in Minneapolis, Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field and SunTrust Park in Atlanta in its second year of operation - all with sold-out July performances. Toronto’s Rogers Centre and Comerica Park in Detroit scored a gross total right at $2.5 million, and Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, the third date on the tour, enters the mix with a $1.9 million take.

Read more at Pollstar.

Journey / Def Leppard tour dates:

August

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum