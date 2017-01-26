Report: Late ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND Drummer BUTCH TRUCKS Shot Himself In The Head In Front Of His Wife

It was reported yesterday (January 25th) that Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24th in West Palm Beach, Florida at 69 years of age.

According to police reports obtained by Britain’s DailyMail.com, the music legend died after shooting himself in the head in front of his wife Melinda at their condo in West Palm Beach. The transcript of a call made to West Palm Beach Police about 6 PM Tuesday provides the details of the drummer's death at home in the downtown waterfront Villa Del Lago complex.

Complete details can be found at DailyMail.com.

As previously reported, his wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch.

“The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss,” said the Allman Brothers Band in a statement. “Butch will play on in our hearts forever.”

Donations and remembrances in Butch's name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia.

(Photo - allmanbrothersband.com)