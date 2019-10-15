Report: Late THIN LIZZY Legend PHIL LYNOTT Promised To Quit Heroin And Get Clean Just Weeks Before Dying

Phil Lynott, who passed away in early 1986 at 30 years of age, had made a promise to quit heroin and “get healthy” just weeks before he died, reports The Irish Sun. Thin Lizzy co-star Scott Gorham has revealed he told Phil he’d put the band together if he got clean.

Scott said: “I hadn’t seen Phil for about a year, and I missed him. So I called him up and went down to his place in Kew. He came out in his bathrobe, with his hair all over the place, and he just looked terrible. It was a shock.”

The guitarist played him some demos and said Phil loved them so much that he suggested reuniting the band. “I was looking at him, thinking ‘Phil, there’s no way man.’ I didn’t say anything, but he caught my look, and he was saying, ‘I’m going to get off this s*** now, I’m going to get

healthy’. I was like, ‘OK, if you can do that, then absolutely, let’s start thinking about doing this again,’ not knowing if he could or couldn’t. That was three weeks before he died.”

