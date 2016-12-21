Report: Lawyer Who Battled LED ZEPPELIN Says Judges Conspired To Suspend Him

The attorney who led the charge in the copyright suit against Led Zeppelin wants the Supreme Court to take his case — but it's not the one against the iconic band.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shortly after the rock band prevailed in the "Stairway To Heaven" trial, the plaintiff's attorney, Francis Malofiy, was suspended from practicing law for just over three months. The court found Malofiy violated "various rules of conduct" during a copyright infringement lawsuit over Usher's "Bad Girl" — including tricking unrepresented co-defendant William Guice into signing an affidavit without consulting a lawyer.

Malofiy says not only is he innocent but also the judges conspired to rule against him and held to that predetermined three-month suspension despite a special prosecutor's recommendation that a private reprimand was the appropriate penalty.

