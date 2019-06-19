Report: LED ZEPPELIN's Houses Of The Holy Album Art Banned By Facebook?

Facebook users say they're being banned for uploading the cover of Led Zeppelin's Houses Of The Holy. What's going on? Classic Rock reports...

On February 24, 2011, Michelle Kaotic uploaded the cover of Led Zeppelin's Houses Of The Holy sleeve to an event page marking the anniversary of the album's release. Eight years later, Facebook banned the post.

You know the artwork. It shows two naked children clambering over the Giant's Causeway, a natural jigsaw made from thousands of interlocking basalt columns located on the north coast of Northern Ireland.

Shot by famed Hipgnosis designer Aubrey Powell, it's a piece of art that reflects the late 60s/early 70s fascination with natural childhood innocence (see also: the cover of Blind Faith's debut album, and psychedelia's obsession with Alice In Wonderland). It's an album that sits in millions of homes worldwide, and there's no doubting the image's iconic status.

Facebook took a different view, and issued Kaotic with a notice claiming that the album cover had fallen foul of the company's community standards on nudity or sexual activity. "At first I was shocked, thinking this was a one-off thing," says Kaotic, who runs the Facebook page Led Zeppelin ~ Ultimate Fan Page.

But then other people began to report similar stories. Kaotic had already heard from a friend who ran a Jimmy Page fanpage who was locked out of her account for three days after posting the image, and now the other reports began to tumble in. So much so so that a petition was set up, asking Facebook to stop censoring the image.

