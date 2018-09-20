Report: LED ZEPPELIN To Develop Streaming Service For Live Recordings

LedZepNews is reporting that Led Zeppelin is planning to develop a way to stream recordings of the band’s live shows online for fans to listen to and watch, a trademark filing by the band’s lawyers suggests.

A trademark filing submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office this week and seen by LedZepNews states that the band wants to trademark the term “The Led Zeppelin Experience” for the purpose of “providing non-downloadable prerecorded music on-line via a global computer network.”

The trademark filing specifically refers to live audio recordings, not studio albums, indicating that the band is exploring the idea of releasing live shows online for fans to stream. The filing comes after Jimmy Page said in an interview in February that he had plans to continue releasing Led Zeppelin material over the next 10 years.

Read the full story at LedZepNews.

On September 7th, Swan Song/Atlantic Records released Led Zeppelin's historic concert film and soundtrack recorded on July 27th, 28th & 29th, 1973 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, The Song Remains The Same. The super-deluxe version is the first time that both the expanded soundtrack and film are available in the same package. It also recreates the intricate embossing of the set's original issue.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is released as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

