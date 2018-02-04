Report: Man Injured At Alabama CANNIBAL CORPSE Concert Cannot Sue

February 4, 2018, 6 hours ago

news black death cannibal corpse

Associated Press/AL.com is reporting that the Alabama Supreme Court says a man can't go forward with his lawsuit against a company involved in booking a death metal concert where he was injured.

The justices on Friday blocked a lawsuit against the Los Angeles-based ICM Partners by Jordan Taylor Pardue and his mother.

Pardue sued claiming he was badly injured during a 2014 concert by the band Cannibal Corpse at Soul Kitchen Music Hall in Mobile. The decision says the young man was thrown down and suffered a spinal injury that resulted in more than $1.2 million in medical treatments.

Read more at AL.com.

