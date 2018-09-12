Report: METALLICA Members Catch Waves At Central Texas Surf Park

KWTX News is reporting that a newly-opened Central Texas surf park that's already making huge waves in the professional surfing world caught the attention of two members of the iconic band Metallica, who spent Sunday and Monday at BSR Surf Resort, part of BSR Cable Park near Axtell, to get their "surf on" before departing Tuesday morning to continue on a world tour with a concert stop in South Dakota.

Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo rented out the property for a bachelor party to enjoy some private time catching man-made waves at a facility that’s the only one of its kind in the world. Jack Burton, one of the inventors of the modern day snowboard, was also on the guest list.

The celebrity stop was just the latest in a long line of well-known people who have traveled to Central Texas to check out the hottest new surfing spot in the world. "It's definitely exceeded all our expectations," said owner Stuart Parsons, a former competitive barefoot skier. "People ask me all the time 'how did a barefoot skier come up something so revolutionary for surfing?’” he said.

Read more at KWTX News.