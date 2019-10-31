Report: METALLICA's Canceled New Zealand Shows Have Negative Financial Affect On Businesses

In late September, Metallica announced that frontman James Hetfield had entered rehab, and the band would cancel their upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand's Newshub is now reporting that it's not just fans who are disappointed, businesses are also affected and in some cases are out tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the report, one Auckland beer seller brought Metallica's Enter Night pilsner to New Zealand to sell at the band's two Mount Smart concerts. "There's a lot of Metallica fans and they love Metallica - we thought they'd jump at the chance to drink a Metallica beer," says Matt Eats of Beer Jerk.

But then Hetfield went into rehab and Metallica's tour was cancelled. That left Beer Jerk with a lot of beer, and nobody to drink it.

"We leveraged ourselves pretty hard to be able to bring this in and we only have three full-time staff here, we're a tiny little operation, so shifting this volume of beer is a pretty intimidating challenge," says Eats.

It was their largest-ever international order, and while liquor stores have agreed to take some, they'll still can't sell the bulk of it.

Read the full report at Newshub.