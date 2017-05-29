Report: METALLICA’s WorldWired Tour Gains ‘Heavy’ Sound From Meyer Sound VLFC Subs; Slideshow

When Metallica stopped in New England on its WorldWired tour, the brand’s rhythm guitar player James Hetfield walked onto the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and rhetorically asked the sold-out crowd, “Do you like heavy music?”, reports Commercial Integrator. Helping the band deliver that “heaviness” this summer is “Big Mick” Hughes, Metallica’s legendary front of house (FOH) engineer, alongside Meyer Sound.

Working with the Berkeley, California-based audio company, Hughes and the band hit the road with a new sonic weapon to add to Hughes’ audio arsenal: Meyer Sound’s new VLFC subwoofer.

At the heart of Metallica’s live sound is Meyer’s LEO family of sound reinforcement products. Hughes relies on LEO to reproduce the Hall Of Fame band’s sound accurately to ensure its live sound delivers the transparency and power to fully represent Metallica’s signature heaviness.

“I just love the clarity of LEO,” says Hughes. “It’s a very powerful box that produces a fantastic guitar and vocal sound. Also, having a two-way system with the crossover point down where it is, keeps everything smooth and sweet in the mid highs.”

Providing the tight bottom end that fans expect is Meyer’s new VLFC subwoofer as well as its 1100-LFC subwoofers.

Read the full report and see a slideshow at commercialintegrator.com.

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:

