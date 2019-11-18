Report: MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON To Embark On 2020 US Stadium Tour

When Mötley Crüe officially called it quits in 2015 on The Final Tour, that was intended to be the last time the band would perform live. All four members publicly signed a "cessation of touring agreement" in 2014 which effectively prevented any of them from performing under the Mötley Crüe name in the future.

And now, Rolling Stone are reporting that "Mötley Crüe are ripping up their “cessation of touring agreement” and hitting the road next year for a US stadium tour with fellow hard rock acts Poison and Def Leppard, sources confirm to Rolling Stone. While specific dates and venues have yet to be announced, the three acts will perform at stadiums around the country."

“Legally, we can’t play again,” bassist Nikki Sixx claimed to Rolling Stone backstage at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

“If anybody ever - and I don’t believe anybody ever would - would call any other band members and say, ‘Hey, it’s been 10 years, let’s just do 10 shows. A million a pop,’ it could never happen unless all four band members agreed,” Sixx added. “And if we did agree, the way we’ve set it up - including this conversation right now - we’d have so much egg on our face. We have so much pride that that alone would stop it.”

Reports of a possible Mötley Crüe reunion have been circulating the past few weeks, with the official Mötley Crüe Twitter account sharing a fan petition calling for the band to reunite and adding, “This is interesting…” (The Tweet was later deleted.) Reps for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Read the full report at Rolling Stone.

(Photo - Paul Brown)