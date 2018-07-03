Report: OZZY OSBOURNE Lawyers Call AEG's Motion To Dismiss "Baseless On The Facts And The Law Alike"

Lawyers for Ozzy Osbourne have called AEG's motion to dismiss the musician's anti-trust claims "baseless on the facts and the law alike", reports Billboard.

In the June 1st motion to dismiss the lawsuit from the rock star that seeks injunctive action against AEG over their block booking policy between the O2 Arena in London and Los Angeles' Staples Center, AEG said that Osbourne cannot claim anti-trust injury since the policy ties the promoter to the agreement, not the artist.

In a rebuttal to the motion to dismiss, Osbourne attorney Dan Wall writes that AEG is misleading the court and are fully aware that the policy forces artists to play their venue in Los Angeles, sometimes against their will.

"Factually, AEG misrepresents its own practices with respect to the tying requirement it enforces," Wall's rebuttal reads. He adds, "the formal venue hire agreement for the O2 referenced in the Staples Center Commitment unambiguously requires the promoter to ensure that the artist plays Staples when in Los Angeles."

