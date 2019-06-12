Report: RAMMSTEIN Singer TILL LINDEMANN Under Investigation For Assault
June 12, 2019, an hour ago
According to a translated report from Suddeutsche Zeitung, Till Lindemann, the lead singer of Rammstein, clashed with a hotel guest at Munich's Bayerischer Hof hotel after the band's concert last Saturday (June 8).
The 54-year-old hotel guest allegedly prodded the singer and his companion at the hotel bar. At 2:50 AM, police received a call from the hotel and sent two patrol cars to the scene. The victim, who was bleeding from his face, was questioned by police in the hotel. Lindemann - "the 56-year-old accused from Berlin," as the police officially called him - was no longer there.
The exact cause of the dispute is still the subject of an investigation. Allegedly, the hotel guest made a remark, indirectly describing the woman who was with Lindemann at the bar, as a prostitute. The guest is said to have told the woman he would pay double for her.
Read the full report at Suddeutsche Zeitung.
Upcoming Rammstein tour dates are listed below:
June
12 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
13 - Dresden, Germany - Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion
16 - Rostock, Germany - Ostseestadion
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
22 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - De Kuip
28 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
29 - Paris, France - La Défense Arena
July
2 - Hannover, Germany - HDI Arena
6 - Milton Keynes, UK - Stadium MK
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Stade Roi Baudouin
13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Commerzbank-Arena
16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Eden Aréna
20 - Luxemburg - Roeser Festival Grounds
24 - Chorzów, Poland - Stadion Śląski
29 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
2 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Gazprom Arena
6 - Riga, Latvia - Lucavsala
10 - Tampere, Finland - Ratina Stadion
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stockholm Stadion
18 - Oslo, Norway - Ullevaal Stadion
22 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion