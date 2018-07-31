Report: SLASH's Estranged Wife Thinks His Girlfriend Is Trolling Her Online

TMZ are reporting that Slash's estranged wife is on a search-and-destroy mission to find the person she says is putting her children at risk and accusing her of being a horrible mother.

Says TMZ: "Perla Ferrar filed docs in divorce court over hundreds of Instagram posts that reference private family info, as well as information and photos relating to the children's activities and whereabouts. Perla says the posts also accuse her of being an "unfit mother and child abuser". In the docs, Perla says the culprit is most likely someone connected to Slash. She goes even further, insinuating it's his live-in girlfriend, and says she even asked Slash for any information he might have about the account. Interestingly, the IG handle for the account is "altperlafhudson"."

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will release their new album Living The Dream on September 21st via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The group unleashed “Driving Rain” - the first single off Living The Dream - today, to radio. Listen to “Driving Rain” via the static video below, and purchase the new song digitally here.

Slash describes the creation of “Driving Rain”: “This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World on Fire tour. It’s a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it.”

Myles Kennedy adds, “The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith. It’s got a certain funk to it that’s compelling. Lyrically, it’s a story about somebody who works on the road - it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She’s miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day.”

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (Vocals), Brent Fitz (Drums), Todd Kerns (Bass & Vocals) and Frank Sidoris (Guitar & Vocals). The band has launched a physical pre-order for a variety of bundles for Living The Dream. View them now at this location.

The band has also unveiled the album cover art and tracklisting for Living The Dream. The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

For Living The Dream, Slash and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus) on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at US Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering Slash some of the best critical acclaim of his career.

The group’s North American headlining tour begins September 13th in Los Angeles visiting 20 major cities including New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC (Silver Spring, MD), Chicago (New Buffalo, MI), Austin, Houston, and more before ending October 14th in Sacramento (all dates below).

