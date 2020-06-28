Report: THE ROLLING STONES Threaten Donald Trump With Legal Action For Unauthorized Use Of Their Music At Campaign Rallies

According to Deadline, The Rolling Stones revealed in a statement this past Saturday (June 27th) their performing rights organization, BMI, and their legal team are working to stop Donald Trump from using "You Can't Always Get What You Want" during his current political campaign. On June 20th he reportedly used the song at rally in Tulsa, OK.

BMI informed the Trump campaign this week that the unauthorized use of the song will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.

From BMI to Deadline: "The Trump campaign has a Political Entities License which authorizes the public performance of more than 15 million musical works in BMI’s repertoire wherever campaign events occur. There is a provision, however, that allows BMI to exclude musical works from the license if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign. BMI has received such an objection and sent a letter notifying the Trump campaign that the Rolling Stones’ works have been removed from the campaign license, and advising the campaign that any future use of these musical compositions will be in breach of its license agreement with BMI."

Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones is the documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Danny Garcia (The Rise And Fall Of The Clash, Looking For Johnny, Sad Vacation, STIV). Exploring the rise of Brian Jones and The Rolling Stones as well as the untimely death of Jones, Garcia paints an interesting and revealing picture of doomed pop star.

In the mid 1960s, Brian Jones emerged as “the face” and poster boy of the Bohemian Swingin’ London scene, topping the charts with The Rolling Stones and dating model/actress Anita Pallenberg.

However, his excessive lifestyle and his reputation as “the original bad boy of Rock & Roll” was to cost him dearly. As the scene descended into the acid ridden year of 1967 so did Brian. Targeted by the authorities and media, he spiraled out of control, losing both Anita and the respect of the Stones. Two years later, Brian was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, the verdict: death by misadventure.

During the last 50 years many theories have emerged, claiming that Brian was murdered and that it was covered up at high level, as this film discovers – the evidence for this is extremely compelling.

Bonus materials:

- Behind the Scenes

- Deleted Scenes

- Scott Jones Files

- Trailer

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album will be a limited edition run of 1,000 copies only and will be pressed on red vinyl.

Tracklisting:

The Proper Ornaments - “1969”

Greg ‘Stackhouse’ Prevost - “Ain’t Nothing Here To Change My Mind”

Dick Taylor & The Red Squirls - “Edith Groove”

Ray ‘Sonic’ Hanson’s Whores of Babylon - “Dusted”

Deadbeat Poets - “Riding The Dog”

J.M. Baule - “The Path Of The Meeting”



Dick Taylor & The Red SquirlS - “14a Chestnut St.”

Steve Hooker - “Tighten It Rough”

John Perry - “Brian”

Alabama 3 - “(I’ll Never Be) Satisfied”

The Bermondsey Joyriders - “Brian Jones (The Real True Leader Of The Rolling Stones)”

The Primadonna Reeds - “Glitter Girl”

John Roome - “Muddy Waters”