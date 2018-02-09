REPRISAL To Release None Survive The Sun Album

UK death thrashers Reprisal are hitting back hard following up from the debut release Ichneumanity. This March sees the release of a new album entitled None Survive The Sun and is sure to cement the South East England quartet's place in the UK underground.

Scheduled for release via Hostile Media on March 30th, bassist Theo Brooke explains, "for the past three years we’ve been toiling away, carefully crafting material for this full length. Following up our Ichneumanity EP, we this time made a conscious effort to implement more uplifting lyrical themes, fewer riffs, slower tempos, specifically NO guitar solos, and an altogether more streamlined, ‘mainstream metal’ sound... We have spectacularly failed."

None Survive The Sun finds Reprisal further pushing at the outer limits of their sonic identity, fleshing out a thrash backbone with death metal muscle, strong progressive tendencies and a solid sense of song-craft. The ten compositions set the backdrop for a unifying lyrical palette examining the futility of human endeavour, the brutality of nature and the inevitability of death.

Guitarist Oliver du Toit adds, "The album was recorded by ourselves and David Archer at Audio Empire throughout the Summer and Autumn of 2017, and our goal with the production was to capture both the heaviness and intricacy of our music in equal measure, whilst simultaneously preserving the organic sound of the band. It’s a true representation of where Reprisal are at creatively and artistically in 2018."

The artwork is the result of a collaboration with a British death metal art legend Dan Seagrave, the man responsible for iconic covers such as Morbid Angel’s Altars Of Madness, Suffocation’s Effigy Of The Forgotten, Entombed’s Left Hand Path and many more.

Tracklisting:

“Oxygen Crisis”

“Monomania”

“Cannibal Cosmos”

“Hammer Of Light”

“The Great Dying”

“Starmaker”

“The Patronarch”

“The Relic”

“Born Alien”

“Nephila”