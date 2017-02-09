REPULSIVE VISION Inks Deal With Mighty Music

Mighty Music has announced the addition of UK-based old school death metal band, Repulsive Vision.

Says guitarist Matt Davidson: "Repulsive Vision are beyond thrilled to be working with Mighty Music and proud to be a part of their roster. Their support and understanding so far has been an amazing help to us and we are eager to bring our plans to fruition with this union.”

“Look past the gore and see the art”, a mantra that embodies the very soul of Repulsive Vision. The battle cry of anti censorship and open mindedness that influences the very meaning of the band itself. Heavily inspired by video nasties and their controversial history, this vicious four piece is a relentless assault of punk fuelled old school death metal in the vein of Obituary, Carcass, Napalm Death and Entombed.

Formed in 2010, Repulsive Vision has evolved over the years, eventually maintaining a strong current lineup consisting of Dan McEwan (vocals), Mark Kirby (bass), Gary Young (drums) and Matt Davidson (guitars).

Recorded in the depths of Newcastle at First Avenue Studios and mixed/mastered by Dean Thompson, Look Past The Gore And See The Art is a work built on frustration and old school inspirations to bring an honest and unstoppable piece of grinding death metal.

The debut album, Look Past The Gore And See The Art, will be released in stores and on all digital platforms on March 31st. More details to follow.