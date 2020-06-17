RESIST & BITE Feat. Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH Launch EPK Video

Resist & Bite, featuring former Tesla guitarist Tommy Skeoch, have launched an EPK (Electronic Press Kit), which can be seen below. Resist & Bite also includes vocalist Nathan Utz (ex-Lynch Mob), guitarist Steve Stokes, bassist Brian Powell, and drummer David Parks.

Check out Resist & Bite's first single, "The Myth I'm Livin'", below:

The band's official Facebook page can be found here.

Skeoch joined Tesla in 1984 and left in 1994, returning in 1995 and then again from 2000 - 2006. He eventually left the band for good to spend time with family and deal with substance abuse issues.