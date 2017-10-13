RESISTANCE Launch Official Video For “Hail To The Horns” (A Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO)

US metal stalwarts, Resistance, have released a new video for the song "Hail To The Horns" (A Tribute To Ronnie James Dio), from their new album Metal Machine, released back in June via No Remorse Records.

The video features live footage taken from the bands appearance at this years Up The Hammers festival in Greece along with fan photos and other performance footage from shows in Germany and the USA.

Metal Machine was produced and engineered by Dan Luna, Bill Metoyer and Resistance, and was is mixed and mastered by Neil Kernon. The album cover artwork was painted by Dusan Markovic.

Metal Machine tracklisting:

"The Metal Machine"

"Hail To The Horns"

"Rise And Defend"

"Some Gave All"

"Time Machine"

"Dirty Side Down"

"Heroes"

"Blackout"

