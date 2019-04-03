RESTLESS SPIRITS Streaming New Song "Calling You" Featuring DEEN CASTRONOVO

Lords Of Black guitarist Tony Hernando is one of the most exciting guitarists, writers, and producers in the European metal and rock scene today. With his many talents, it was a natural next step for him to stretch out and work on a solo album after the promotional cycle for Lords Of Black's third album, Icons Of The New Days, wrapped up.

Hernando has always been passionate about melodic hard rock music, so the idea of pairing him with some of the best singers from his fellow labelmates' bands to lay their vocals over his songwriting seemed not only logical, but destiny. Thus, Restless Spirits was born and the self-titled debut will now be released on May 17th via Frontiers Music Srl.

Aside from Hilli, guest vocalists include none other than Johnny Gioeli (Hardline, Axel Rudi Pell), Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, ex-Journey), Dino Jelusic (Animal Drive), Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline), and Diego Valdez (Dream Child and now, the new vocalist for Hernando's main project, Lords Of Black). The song "Calling You" featuring Castronovo can be heard below. In addition to vocal duties, Deen Castronovo also takes care of drums on every track.

Hernando says, "Restless Spirits is a melodic hard rock record featuring several singers that showcases some different sides of my playing and songwriting. We have rockers, ballads, and everything in between. I had the opportunity to work and co-write with some of the best guys in the business. I hope everyone can enjoy this album as much as I did recording it!”

Restless Spirits is an album that showcases some of the most outstanding vocal talents operating in the melodic hard rock scene right now, while also offering truly exciting and adventurous melodic hard rock songwriting. Enjoy!

Tracklisting:

"Stop Livin' To Live Online" (Johnny Gioeli on vocals)

"Unbreakable" (Deen Castronovo on vocals)

"I Remember Your Name" (Kent Hilli on vocals)

"'Cause I Know You're The One" (Dino Jelusic on vocals)

"Nothing I Could Give To You "(Johnny Gioeli on vocals)

"Calling You" (Deen Castronovo on vocals)

"Live To Win" (Deen Castronovo on vocals)

"You And I" (Alessandro Del Vecchio on vocals)

"When It Comes To You" (Alessandro Del Vecchio on vocals)

"Lost Time (Not To Be Found Again)" (Dino Jelusic on vocals)

"In The Realm Of The Black Rose" (Diego Valdez on vocals)

"Calling You":

"I Remember Your Name":

Teaser: