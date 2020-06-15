Retrial Begins For DAVID LEE ROTH Impersonator In Underage Sex Case

After being granted a mistrial, the new trial began last week for a Chilliwack man convicted of grooming and having sex with a young girl over a decade, reports Paul Henderson of The Agassiz-Harrison Observer.

David Paul Kuntz-Angel, who is known from BC to Ontario for pretending to be Van Halen singer David Lee Roth, has been out of custody since he was granted bail on January 31, 2020 in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster without deposit or surety but with some conditions.

The long and bizarre case dates back to 2006...

He was arrested in late 2017 after being wanted by police. Since then he spent 722 days at Surrey Pretrial, which meant even if he is eventually convicted again, he will be given credit for 1,083 days in custody or nearly three years.

