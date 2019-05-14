Return To The Metal Capital - HELSTAR, JUGGERNAUT, S.A. SLAYER Members To Take Part In San Antonio ‘80s Metal Presentation

Coming off the unbridled success of last year’s Heavy Metal Capital Of The World event, which focused on the impact of radio on San Antonio’s attraction to such acts as Budgie, Rush and Judas Priest, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures in association with long standing, hometown video show, Robbs MetalWorks plans to deliver a deeper, grassroots presentation as part two.

On Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the Institute of Texan Cultures part two, entitled, Return To The Metal Capital will now focus on the music and musicians of the San Antonio music scene of the 1980’s. And while the format of the event will be similar to that of last October, there will be some surprises planned to make it a far more inclusive event for the fans. Confirmed for the musicians panel will be an all-star cast featuring metal veterans: Larry Barragan of Helstar, Bobby Jarzombek of Juggernaut, Al Berlanga of Syrus, Buster Grant of Wyzard, Donnie Van Stavern of S.A. Slayer and Nacho Vara of Byfist, each of who will be sharing, not only their respective stories on pivotal music releases of the time, but more importantly the brotherhood that made the SA metal scene world renown even today.

Facilitating the discussion will be Robbs MetalWorks personality, Robb Chavez, who over his 23 year career has interviewed countless world-wide metal acts, to include many of the bands who will be highlighted and discussed this afternoon. Coupled with live music courtesy of Byfist who will play various songs from the era, some surprise video guests and cool prizes and giveaways, the Return To The Metal Capital event plans to go down as yet another milestone in the anodes of San Antonio metal.