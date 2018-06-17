Reunited AS I LAY DYING Line-Up Open Up About Comeback In 30-Minute Video, Perform Live For The First Time In Five Years

As I Lay Dying released their first new music since 2012's Awakened album on Friday, June 8th with a new single and video for "My Own Grave". Frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison in early-2017 after serving less than half of his six-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder. In May 2014, the singer was sentenced to six years in prison in a San Diego Superior Courtroom for attempting to hire a hit man to kill his wife, Meggan Murphy Lambesis.

In a statement after his release, Lambesis wrote in part: "Words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused. There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do."

The five members of As I Lay Dying have now released a 30 minute video in which they talk about their controversial reunion. Check it out below along with footage of the band playing live for the first time in five years at Soma in San Diego, CA

As I Lay Dying is:

Tim Lambesis - lead vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitars

Nick Hipa - guitars

Josh Gilbert - bass, clean vocals.

Jordan Mancino - drums