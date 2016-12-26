Reunited ENTOMBED - "No Plans Whatsoever" For More Live Shows

Recently reunited Swedish death metal legends Entombed perfomed the band's seminal 1991 album, Clandestine, in its entirety at Malmö Live in Malmö, Sweden back in November.



Joining original Entombed members Alex Hellid (guitar), Uffe Cederlund (guitar) and Nicke Andersson (drums) at the show were Robert Andersson (vocals) and Nicke's half brother Edvin Aftonfalk (bass), both formerly of the Swedish death metal band Morbus Chron. Two weeks prior, the new lineup of Entombed made its live debut on the Close-Up Båten cruise.



Asked by Tough Riffs Magazine if there are any plans for Entombed to play more shows or embark on a tour, Uffe commented: "We have no plans whatsoever. I'm not sure if we ever will do something again. It depends what turns up. I'm not sure if we're a band or not. I mean, me, Nicke and Alex are somehow Entombed in my eyes. If we do something again, I really hope that Edvin and Robert are interested again because it worked out so good. I can't see us on the road again. We'll see. Right now we have other things to take care of."



When questioned about the possibility of new music from Entombed, Cederlund answered: "We have talked about it but I'm not sure if it's going to happen. Maybe someday if we have spare time and a lot of ideas for songs. It would be interesting to do it one day. All of us are super busy with other stuff in life; bands, children, work and so on. I don't think it's that important to do another Entombed album. I would be happy to keep on playing the Clandestine album forever, if we do shows."



Cederlund also confirmed that Entombed recently re-recorded some of its early songs, but said there are no plans to release the material. "I guess it was a reason to get together and hang out, to see if we enjoyed hanging out, etc."

Read more by clicking here.